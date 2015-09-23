September 23rd, 2015

Changing perspectives: Responsive Field Day brings a bevy of talented designers and technologists to town

There was a time, where folks struggled to design for each and every new format that consumers adopted. A Web layout. A mobile layout. A tablet layout. A Smart TV layout. And on and on and on. But then cooler heads prevailed, and folks figured out ways to make the Web respond to the environment in which it was being displayed. And on Friday, some of those thoughtful folks are going to be sharing their insights during Responsive Field Day.

Join us for a spirited, knowledge-packed day scouting the frontiers of responsive web design and development in lovely Portland, Oregon. Responsive Field Day is a welcoming and affordable gathering for web designers and developers.

Organized by Portland’s Cloud Four, the event will be held at Revolution Hall on Friday, September 25. Tickets are still available at a cost of $175.

For more information or to grab your seat, visit Responsive Field Day.