September 30th, 2015

Comparing notes: Who’s working on what to help Portland’s innovation economy be more inclusive?

One thing I love about Portland: When people get really motivated and passionate about fixing a problem and start going full speed to make something happen. One thing I hate about Portland: Folks who do that usually find themselves in a vacuum, not realizing that they have peers pursuing similar ends. That’s one of the reasons I started Silicon Florist—and any number of other dot connecting projects—in the first place. And it’s why I’m glad to see things like the Inclusive Competitiveness event, this Friday.

Hosted at the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and brought to you by Journalism that Matters, the gathering aims to start a conversation and connect dots around all of the local efforts focused on inclusion.

This highly interactive session will bring a diverse cross section of Portland residents involved in the innovation economy together with Experience Engagement conference attendees — journalists and other community storytellers from around the country.

Our purpose is to connect people across sectors so that we all get a greater appreciation of efforts underway for empowering underrepresented populations in the innovation economy. You may also come away with new relationships, new perceptions, and an idea of your own next step.

The event takes place this Friday, October 2, 2015, starting at 5:30PM. It’s free and tickets are still available.

For more information or to RSVP, visit What’s the Story of Inclusive Competitiveness?

(Image courtesy Tony Webster. Used under Creative Commons.)