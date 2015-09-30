September 30th, 2015

*Ding Dong* Who’s there? It’s your newly reinvigorated fashion sense. Thanks to Dorrbell.

Now if you’ve ever met or seen me, you’re probably like “No. You cannot write about fashion.” But I can. And I will. Because I just ran across a new Portland startup, currently in beta, called Dorrbell. They’re attacking an interesting problem in the clothing market. One that may be one of the worst things about buying clothes: the dressing room.

If you’re like me, you’re a pretty good buyer—but maybe not so good at shopping. Or maybe you just don’t like the back and forth of trying on clothes. Whatever the case, you’re not alone.

For those who “hate” to shop, there were a variety of gloomy reasons given. People bemoaned about finding time to shop in schedules busy with work, business travel and kids soccer games. When there was a moment of down time, clothes shopping was the last thing on earth they wanted to do. Struggling to “find clothes that fit” was also a common theme.

And that’s where Dorrbell comes in. Literally. How? By bringing the dressing room to you.

Dorrbell is an on-demand fitting room service for apparel and accessories that combines the immediacy of same-day delivery and “try before you buy” experience of a brick-and-mortar store.

Our website showcases products currently on the racks of your nearby retailers. You can select items from multiple stores and have a Dorrbell shopping assistant deliver them to your home in as little as an hour.

You do not pay for merchandise before its delivered. You’re able to try the items on in the comfort and privacy of your own home (mixing and matching with your current wardrobe), and you only pay for the items you keep. Your Dorrbell shopping assistant returns to pick up the items you don’t want.

Sound interesting? Well, it’s currently in closed beta. But, they’re looking for beta testers in the Portland area. So head on over to Dorrbell to put your name on the list. Or read more about what Dorrbell is building.