September 30th, 2015

Partnership portends Portland startup perks: inDinero and WeWork team up to help early stage companies

What’s better than interesting new startups moving to Portland? When those startups join forces to provide perks that could potentially benefit even more Portland startups, that’s what. Duh. And that’s why I’m psyched to see two recent Portland transplants—inDinero and WeWork—doing just that.

The deal isn’t Portland specific, per se, but Portland startups could definitely benefit from the arrangement. What’s the deal? Well, small business backoffice platform inDinero opened up a Portland office earlier this year. And massive coworking startup WeWork is on track to open in Portland’s Custom House in November. But ahead of that, the two have announced a partnership that makes taxes less arduous for early stage companies.

Given our mutual passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed, it makes sense that we would join forces to provide the most helpful technologies, services, spaces, and communities available for game-changing small businesses.

“inDinero is thrilled to be partnering with WeWork to help so many entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking all the advantages possible to thrive and grow,” says Josh Scherman, our vice president of business development and partnerships. “WeWork does a wonderful job of providing its members with the best facilities, services, and communities and it feels great to be getting a chance to add our expertise in there.”

Just like inDinero is so much more than a traditional accounting firm, WeWork is so much more than a typical co-working space. Through the partnership, WeWork’s 30,000 members now have access to exclusive features and discounts on inDinero’s accounting, payroll, and tax filing services for small businesses.

That means that if you’re a WeWork member, you’re likely to soon be an inDinero user.

For more information on the partnership, see the inDinero blog post. For more on inDinero, see cofounder Jessica Mah’s interview with WeWork.