September 30th, 2015

Rounding the Bend: Momentum continues in Central Oregon

While my primary vantage point has me focused on the Portland startup scene, it’s always nice to check in on other awesome startup scenes in the state of Oregon. I was just in Eugene and Springfield to meet with a bunch of amazing startups at the RAIN accelerator and to hear even more awesome startups pitch during The Big Mix. But in the coming weeks, all eyes will be turning toward Bend.

It starts this Thursday, October 1, 2015, with an hors d’oeuvre, a gathering hosted by Built Oregon entitled “What Builds Bend? Why Craft is Good Business in Central Oregon“:

Central Oregon is a beacon for outdoor and lifestyle enthusiasts — the rivers, mountains, and trails seem to be never ending. But there also seems to be a beacon that shines bright around the consumer products industry. From world class beverages, to industry leading apparel and gear, and on to scalable food companies, the region is bursting from a growth and economic standpoint.

But beyond the lifestyle, what is the Bend story that has, and continues to, attract so many consumer product companies, and more importantly, allowed them to scale?

And then the main course—the Bend Venture Conference—the largest early stage startup event in Pacific Northwest, which is held October 15-16, 2015.

The BVC is the largest Angel Conference in the Pacific Northwest connecting early and growth stage companies with investment opportunities. This premier regional event attracts over 400 top entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

So if you’re in Bend or are looking for a good excuse for a road trip or two, check out these two events. Tickets are still available for both Built Oregon in Bend and Bend Venture Conference.

[Full disclosure: I am a cofounder of Built Oregon.]