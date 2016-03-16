March 16th, 2016

Questions about Story Board? They’ve got office hours for that

For as much as we all love the Twitters and the Facebooks and the Slacks, sometimes it’s good to have a good old fashioned face-to-face conversation. Story Board gets that. They’re storytellers after all. So they’d like to sit down with you and swap stories about what you’re doing. And what they’re doing. With Story Board office hours.

Not familiar with Story Board?

Oregon Story Board is a 501(c)(6) organization that develops opportunities for job creation, talent attraction, and the establishment of a collaborative community of digital storytelling innovators. We are bringing together talent and ideas from a mix of nascent-to-mature industries residing in the state. Our goal is to increase the economic viability, innovation, impact and stature of companies that fit within this ecosystem.

Sound interesting? Good. Because you’re invited to hang out during the office hours. This is your opportunity to “learn all about Oregon Story Board by socializing with OSB staff and board members as well as the Digital Storytelling community that surrounds it.” And it all takes place in the Story Board offices at the corner of NW 4th and NW Flanders in Old Town. Doors open Friday, March 18 at 3:00PM.

To RSVP, visit Story Board office hours.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Story Board.]