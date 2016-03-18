March 18th, 2016
You might like Oregon…
Often, some of the simplest Web implementations are some of the most fun and compelling. And the latest effort from Travel Oregon is no different. While the piece is targeted at tourism, there’s absolutely no reason that you can’t repurpose it for your careers page to help with hiring. Hint, hint.
And even if you love it here, this still provides some interesting reminders why you do.
shhh! We who are already here need jobs too!
Thanks Rick, glad you liked our idea of serendipity and simplicity over long lists of stuff. And I dig your idea of using it as a tool for attracting companies/employees to our great state!