November 29th, 2016

Looking to make an even bigger impact with your startup? Apply to be part of the Elevating Impact Summit Pitch Fest

For every seemingly frivolous application of technology, there are an untold multitude of early stage companies seeking to apply technology and entrepreneurship to solving social and environmental problems. And no local event does a better job of shinging a light on those companies than the Elevating Impact Summit.

So if you’re building a startup that’s looking to solve social problems, doesn’t it make sense to get a little of that spoiling on what you’re doing?

If you have a social enterprise concept or existing venture, either for-profit, nonprofit, or hybrid, that uses business tools to address a major social or environmental problem, apply by December 1st to join the Elevating Impact Pitch Fest. Ventures may be at the concept, launch, or growth stage.

Sound interesting? Does your company fit the mold? Great. Then get to work. Because applications to be part of the Elevating Impact Pitch Fest are due before the stroke of midnight on December 1, 2016.

For more information or to apply, visit the 2017 Elevating Impact Summit Pitch Fest Application.