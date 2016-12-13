December 13th, 2016

Inaugural TiECon Northwest 2017 features pitch competition for Northwest-based startups

The folks at TiE Oregon are bringing their peers to Portland, early next year. And providing another opportunity for startups to practice their pitching. Introducing TiECon Northwest.

TiE Oregon, TiE Seattle, TiE Vancouver BC and TiE Rockies are coming together to host the first-ever TiECon Northwest in Portland Oregon on January 25-26th. This 1.5 day conference will bring together entrepreneurs and investors and will highlight three disruptive technology sectors – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Life Sciences, and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality.

Join us at TiECon Northwest as we bring together experts in these sectors for interactive panel discussions, keynotes, and opportunities to network with entrepreneurs and investors throughout the northwest.

The event is free to TiE Charter members, $50 for TiE Members, and $75 for nonmembers.

If you’re interested in pitching to this crowd, you’ve got until December 30, 2016, to complete your application for Pitch Northwest.

Pitch Northwest is available to pre-series A companies from all industries. The companies must be headquartered in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, or British Columbia. You must have a minimal viable product, must have customer validation and are looking for funding to scale.

There’s an application fee of $10 for TiE Members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information or to RSVP, visit TiECon Northwest.