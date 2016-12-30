December 30th, 2016

Interested in starting the new year off right? Participate in Portland Startup Week 2017

As 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to look forward to 2017—and continuing the awesome momentum of the Portland startup community. Why? Because there’s no rest for startups. That’s why. Only hustle. So whether you’re a startup, a company interested in helping startups, or one of the many organizations that support startups in the Rose City, there’s no better way to showcase what you’re doing than Portland Startup Week.

Last year, we had nearly 100 free events taking place during the week. And this year promises to be no different.

You’d be crazy to miss out on this opportunity, right? Right. But wait… is it too late? Have you missed the opportunity to get involved this year?

Calm down. Take a deep breath. It’s not too late. We’re still taking submissions for events and sponsors. So if you’ve got something to offer the Portland startup community why not throw your proverbial hat in the ring…? Just complete the form below and we’ll make sure to include you in the mix.

Wait. I’ve already planned something that week, you say. Well yeah, duh. It’s Portland. There are tons of startup oriented events every single day of the year. No worries, my friend. You get to participate, too. And it’s even easier. Just add your event to Calagator and tag it “pdxstartupweek” and you’ll be good to go.

Whoa whoa whoa. This is all well and good. But what if you’re way too busy to host or maybe just curious or you just want to explore the Portland startup community or whatever? No worries. We’ve got you covered too. Simply sign up at Portland Startup Week and we’ll keep you in the loop.

And happy new year. You startup type, you.