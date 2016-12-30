December 30th, 2016

What did Silicon Florist 2016 look like?

Every year, as the year draws to a close, I like to go back and thumb through the stories that appeared on Silicon Florist. To take a look at everything from the companies mentions to the number of words I managed to shove into a mangled headline. As always, it’s an opportunity to visualize the year as an old school word cloud.

So without further ado, here’s what Silicon Florist headlines looked like in 2016, sans words like “Portland,” “Oregon,” and “startup.” Because, honestly, they tend to obliterate everything else.

(Click to enlarge)

And yeah, I’ve got no idea what “ting” and “nerk” are either. The technology isn’t perfect.