December 30th, 2016

What did Silicon Florist 2016 look like?


What did Silicon Florist 2016 look like?

Every year, as the year draws to a close, I like to go back and thumb through the stories that appeared on Silicon Florist. To take a look at everything from the companies mentions to the number of words I managed to shove into a mangled headline. As always, it’s an opportunity to visualize the year as an old school word cloud.

So without further ado, here’s what Silicon Florist headlines looked like in 2016, sans words like “Portland,” “Oregon,” and “startup.” Because, honestly, they tend to obliterate everything else.

silicon-forist-headlines-2016

(Click to enlarge)

And yeah, I’ve got no idea what “ting” and “nerk” are either. The technology isn’t perfect.

Like this post? There are more. Every week.
Plus events, jobs, and community offers.

View previous campaigns.



Background that may help (or may not)

Comments are closed.


About the Silicon Florist

Silicon Florist is a blog about the Silicon Forest (a tech corridor comprised of Portland, Oregon, and the surrounding areas) startups, blogs, and events that fly below the RADAR. Silicon Florist is written by Rick Turoczy. You can connect with me on: , Google+, , or LinkedIn. Rest assured, tips, news submissions, and press releases are welcome and encouraged. Please feel free to submit them to siliconflorist@gmail.com.


Copyright © 2007–2015 Silicon Florist and Return—Views expressed here are not necessarily those of whom I cover. Designed by Pixelmatrix Design. MT.

Clicky