January 5th, 2017

It’s like a Kodak moment, only from within a VR environment


Okay. Bear with me. Because I’m still trying to wrap my head around this one. Suffice it to say, it’s cool. Whether I understand it or not. So here it goes… Portland’s dotdotdash—formerly known as Stublisher—has worked with HTC Vive to create a camera that allows you to take photos from within a virtual reality experience.

I… hmm… It… um. Crap. Just watch the video.

Introducing VIVE Tracker & D3-U VR Camera from dotdotdash on Vimeo.

I mean, this is pretty cool. So why aren’t more people talking about this? Oh. That’s right. It’s really difficult to talk about this. But at least know you’re among us trying to figure out how to explain this to everyone else.

Good luck with that.

For more information, see HTC Vive & dotdotdash Announce the World’s First Physical Camera for In-VR Photography.

[Full disclosure: dotdotdash is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Background that may help (or may not)

