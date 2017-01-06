January 6th, 2017

Planning on thumbing through the job boards, this weekend? PDX Pipeline wants to help

It’s a common occurrence. You manage to make your way through another week at your current gig. But whether you’re at a code school or working on a side project or daydreaming about something more challenging, you’re thinking you may be ready for something new. So when the weekend rolls around, you’re already preparing to see what else is out there.

But as we all know, getting a new gig is less of a case about what you know and more about who you know. So how are you supposed to get to know the right folks?

Have no fear. As one of the leading job boards in Portland, PDX Pipeline is here to help.

Ever wondered how to work with a recruiter to get the job of your dreams? You have to meet them first! Join us in January to mingle with top local recruiters from Boly:Welch and IT Motives to hear about the talent they need for jobs in tech, marketing, design, communications, and more. You might be just who they’re looking for!

And if your job search or career isn’t going quite how you’d like, come and learn how local associations are here to support you and help you find fulfillment outside of the 9 to 5 grind. PDXWit and AMA-PDX will be in the room to share their programs and services for local professionals.

“We support all things that connect emerging professionals to our great city,” said Alison Arella, president of the Emerging Professionals of Portland (EPOP) board and corporate social responsibility manager at Cambia Health Solutions. “That’s why we are proud to work alongside PDX Pipeline to empower emerging professionals in their careers. We encourage all of our members to engage with us, and with great resources like PDX Pipeline, to take control of their careers and create the network they want.”

The event will be held January 25, 2017, at WeWork Custom House. It starts around 5:00PM. There’s a ticket cost of $12, but that ticket price covers pizza and a couple of beverages, as well.

For more information, see the PDX Pipeline post. To grab your spot at the event, visit How to Make Your Job Search Easier (& More Fun!).