January 11th, 2017

Time to Cozy up for some good founder stories. Plus a few bad ones. And maybe an ugly one or two.

More often than not, startup stories fail to be tales of overnight success. Quite the contrary. Founders have any number of trials and tribulations, tests, and failures. So founders recounting their journeys are often tales of perseverance and survival. But those stories need to be shared. That’s why Portland startup Cozy is providing a stage for that to happen. With Conversations at Cozy.

We’re excited to announce we’re launching Conversations at Cozy, a series of talks for the community. Each event will take place in our beautiful new digs in North Portland. Everyone is welcome.

These are people who who’ve been in the trenches and found ways to succeed. They’ll cover everything from raising capital, hiring and firing, and cultivating culture, to doing everything you can to stay alive.

The first event kicks of on January 19, 2017, at 6:30PM. Moderated by Stephen Green of Townsquared, the panel of participants includes Paige Hendrix Buckner of ClientJoy, Ryan Carson of Treehouse, Luke Kanies of Puppet, and Gino Zahnd of Cozy.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Introducing Conversations at Cozy. Can’t make it? You can follow along at home from the comfort of your own Twitter by tracking #CozyConvos.