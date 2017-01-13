January 13th, 2017

Two slices of PIE: What happened in 2016 and what may happen in 2017

It’s that time of year. In fact, it happens around this time, every year. As we ring in new year, we’re always drawn to look back at what we accomplished in the previous year and what we hope to accomplish in the forthcoming year. And that’s why PIE—the ongoing experiment between Wieden+Kennedy and the Portland startup community—is doing the whole “what we did in 2016″ vs “what we’re hoping to do in 2017″ thing.

Let’s start with what PIE accomplished in 2016:

It’s that time of year. You know, that time when you’re supposed to take a moment to reflect on your organization and its accomplishments over the past year? Or maybe it’s more that your team has been so heads-down-busily-quiet over the last few months that you want folks to know what you’ve been doing. And your team hasn’t been publishing as much as you thought they would. Because they’ve been working on any number of things…

And then there’s what PIE is hoping to accomplish in 2017:

Let’s be honest. Talking about the past is a lot easier than guessing about the future. Regardless of how sound your strategic thinking. All we know for certain is that we’ll continue experimenting. Because that’s what we’re best at doing. And it’s in our name.

For more, read about PIE 2016 and PIE 2017.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE]