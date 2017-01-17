January 17th, 2017

Oldies but goodies: Portland Startup Week to feature Startup Weekend, Lunch 2.0, and Beer and Blog

One of my favorite things about Portland Startup Week is that it gives our whole community the chance to revisit some of the amazing events that helped many of us get connected in the first place—even though some of those events have fallen by the wayside. This year is no different.

Portland Startup Week 2017 will feature the following classic Portland startup community events:

Startup Weekend Vancouver (February 3-5, 2017) The event that launched a thousand local startups will again be kicking off Startup Week. As always, Startup Weekend begins on Friday evening and runs through Sunday evening. It will be hosted at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.

(February 3-5, 2017) The event that launched a thousand local startups will again be kicking off Startup Week. As always, Startup Weekend begins on Friday evening and runs through Sunday evening. It will be hosted at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. Portland Lunch 2.0 (February 8, 2017) Can we buy you lunch? What began as a way to show off office space to a few folks eventually grew to be a gathering that had hundreds of Portland people grabbing lunch and meeting one another. This year, Lunch 2.0 will be sponsored by StackPath and hosted at CENTRL Office in the Pearl.

(February 8, 2017) Can we buy you lunch? What began as a way to show off office space to a few folks eventually grew to be a gathering that had hundreds of Portland people grabbing lunch and meeting one another. This year, Lunch 2.0 will be sponsored by StackPath and hosted at CENTRL Office in the Pearl. Beer and Blog (February 10, 2017) It started simply enough, as a small group of bloggers helping one another over beers. But little by little, it became the happy hour for the startup community and the place to introduce new arrivals to the community at large. Since our beloved Green Dragon is no more, we’re going to change it up a little. Same neighborhood but different locale. Join us at Loyal Legion around 4:00PM.

We’ll be rolling out the calendar and more events over the coming days—and there are still folks working on some last minute logistics for events of their own. So it’s not too late to get involved.

To stay up-to-date, visit Portland Startup Week, follow Portland Startup Week on Twitter, or like Portland Startup Week on Facebook.