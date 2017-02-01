February 1st, 2017

Do the work: Free coworking opportunities during Portland Startup Week

As much as I love all of the amazing educational and social opportunities that happen during Portland Startup Week, I also appreciate that folks have work to do. And need some time—and space—to get that work done. So it’s always nice to have local coworking spaces opening up their doors to the community—for free.

If you’re interested in test driving some of the spaces, getting away from your corporate office, or simply just hanging out with your fellow Portland Startup Week types while cranking on a little work, please consider:

