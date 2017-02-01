February 1st, 2017

Do the work: Free coworking opportunities during Portland Startup Week


Do the work: Free coworking opportunities during Portland Startup Week

As much as I love all of the amazing educational and social opportunities that happen during Portland Startup Week, I also appreciate that folks have work to do. And need some time—and space—to get that work done. So it’s always nice to have local coworking spaces opening up their doors to the community—for free.

If you’re interested in test driving some of the spaces, getting away from your corporate office, or simply just hanging out with your fellow Portland Startup Week types while cranking on a little work, please consider:

For all of the events, visit Portland Startup Week.

Like this post? There are more. Every week.
Plus events, jobs, and community offers.

View previous campaigns.



Background that may help (or may not)

Comments are closed.


About the Silicon Florist

Silicon Florist is a blog about the Silicon Forest (a tech corridor comprised of Portland, Oregon, and the surrounding areas) startups, blogs, and events that fly below the RADAR. Silicon Florist is written by Rick Turoczy. You can connect with me on: , Google+, , or LinkedIn. Rest assured, tips, news submissions, and press releases are welcome and encouraged. Please feel free to submit them to siliconflorist@gmail.com.


Copyright © 2007–2015 Silicon Florist and Return—Views expressed here are not necessarily those of whom I cover. Designed by Pixelmatrix Design. MT.

Clicky