February 3rd, 2017

Including more of the Portland startup community: Portland Startup Week


In times like these, one of the most heartening things about helping run Portland Startup Week, every year, is the opportunity to see all of the amazing events that people want to host—and honestly, do host, week after week in town. Most rewarding though? Seeing the events that focus on getting more and more folks involved in the community.

Here’s just a sampling of those events that are specifically focused on helping include and encourage a wider variety of Portland entrepreneurs—and potential entrepreneurs:

As always, there’s still time to add events to the schedule. So if you want to do something, let me know.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Startup Week.

