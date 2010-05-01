This role requires programming talent, database development ability, analysis skills, and a knowledge and expertise with .NET, Web APIs, and JavaScript.This position requires a broad business perspective and a willingness to step into multiple roles.This role will be primarily focused on developing and enhancing web-based business applications in the medical field leveraging the Microsoft technology platform (primarily .NET and SQL Server), writing and maintaining APIs, and application development with both .NET and JavaScript using modern frameworks like ASP.NET Web API and AngularJS.Success in this role will mean working with multiple software tools to rapidly design, prototype, and develop clinical, financial, and operational reporting solutions and custom business intelligence applications for internal use and across our family of audiology, dental and medical practice members.More than half of the responsibility and focus for this role will be on enhancing and supporting existing production systems (mostly web-based software applications), while the remainder will be focused on new development.Working in an Agile software development environment, this position requires a broad range of skills and the ability to work within a fast -growing, entrepreneurial environment with changing needs.Technical Skills:• Total of at least 3-5 years of experience with web-based development creating software applications.• Completed at least 2 application development efforts end-to-end, from requirements definition through development, testing, and release.• 3+ years of object-oriented programming development experience using a strongly typed language (.NET, Java, etc.)• 2+ years of JavaScript development experience• Web API experience-integration of existing and creation of new APIs-JSON/REST• Experience with source control systems like Git and assessment of the impact of code changes on other applications and systems• Experience using modern front end technologies (Node, Angular, Bootstrap, ES6) is a big plus• Experience with automated testing tools and test-driven development is a plus• Healthcare information systems and HIPPA compliance experience is a big plus• Experience working in an Agile development environment is a big plusAdditional Skills:• Analytical skills and problem solving ability, including the ability to research and trouble-shoot application issues• Ability to design organize, and implement module, perform system testing, plan and automate tasks to maintain existing system• Software development lifecycle experience and best practices (source control, multiple environments, code migration, source control, unit testing)• Ability to work with teamwork in small and large project teams (QA, outside vendors, project managers, business sponsors)• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills• Self-starter with an entrepreneurial outlook• Solutions orientation-someone excited about finding solutions to business problems• We are looking for a high energy, self-motivated, and adaptable person with a strong service orientation; someone with a “do what it takes” attitude• A proactive working style with the ability to prioritize workload with the leadership team and communicate status and risks to deliver effectively, without fail.• A passion for solutions.Our employees embody the values that Audigy Group has earned a reputation for and that is hard work, curiosity, dedication to our vision, passion for best in class deliverables and an atmosphere that encourages creativity and collaboration. Come join our team: