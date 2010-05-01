Description

THE COMPANY



At Prialto, our focus is on providing support to busy executives and businesses. Designed in the United States and supported from around the world, Prialto's services are managed from our office in historic downtown Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from our global staff in Asia and Central America.



We are experts in remote collaboration. It’s just another day at the office for us to be working with a team member in the Philippines or Guatemala to deliver great service to our clients. We’re a committed group of professionals building a unique client services culture, and we are looking to grow the Prialto family in Portland by adding to our Engagement Manager team.



THE JOB



Prialto's Engagement Managers are the productivity experts who project manage new Prialto members (clients) to success by liaising between the clients and their offshore Prialto Productivity Assistants (PAs).



JOB FUNCTIONS



• Serve as primary account-level interface with clients

• Manage on-boarding process to get clients quickly to success

• Central point of contact for any customer issues / feedback

• Work closely with individual clients and key contacts at accounts to develop processes



REQUIREMENTS



• Experience communicating with high level executives or clients

• Strong business writing skills

• Highly organized, process oriented work style

• Thorough work ethic; able to take the ball and run with it

• Confidence when working out of your comfort zone

• Live and breathe the Prialto Core Values

• 4 year degree with top grades

• Early career; 1-3 years experience



