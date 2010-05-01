At BrightWork, you will be working with a first class team building the next generation backend PAAS. We believe in API first development and have built a platform that allows developers to build applications quickly. On the platform you can model your schemas and deploy your API in less than 30 seconds with guaranteed availability and reliability for your users. If you’re a front end developer looking to build a full stack solution in record time then look no further. BrightWork allows you to building your own RESTful API, integration with 3rd party APIs including Email, Object Storage, User Authentication, Payments and pretty much everything else you need to build a great app.You’re a developer that loves Javascript, NodeJS and web frameworks (Angular, React). One who is passionate about building tools that make the lives of other developers easier. You must be able to follow the direction of the senior management team and turn the roadmap into a reality. Ideally you are good at both backend and frontend development, are a ninja coder with aspirations to be a leader. Willing to take direction and provide direction and leadership to junior team members. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and take ownership of projects and/or tasks to see them through to completion. You also have opinions and aren't afraid to bring them to the table.*Requirements*The position will require that you have experience with NodeJS, RESTful API, MongoDB or similar database. At least 3 years of development experience. Unit testing with Mocha/Chai or similar. Understanding of good software engineering patterns and practices, OOP vs functional, etc. Experience using Git for source control is required.*Bonus Points*- MEAN stack, HTML, CSS, SASS experience is preferred.- Experience with ES6.- Agile development experience and continuous integration/delivery practices desired.- DevOps tools experience (Docker, Chef, Puppet, Vagrant) is desired.**Please no 3rd party recruiters or agencies****This is on site in Portland, Or. Local candidates or persons willing to relocate to Portland only (no relocation compensation included).*****May be required to travel***