.NET DeveloperDevelopment – Portland, OregonThe .Net Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.ResponsibilitiesPlanningExpected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.Help the apprentice members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.DevelopmentOwn project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.Code conforms to best practices.Perform peer code reviews.Creates projects that are free of major defects.Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.ExpertiseResearches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.QualificationsBelieves in the principles of open source.Appreciates benefits of working with a Scrum methodology.Three year's experience with the following technologies:Strong background with C# code patterns, configuration options, and best practices.SQL querying, triggers, indexing.Experimental and hands-on understanding of git: merge vs pull vs fetch, diff, reset.Strong background with HTML5, CSS3, SASS, MVC.NET, JavaScript.RESTful API integrations.Experience with Angular JS and React a plus.Experience working closely with Design Firms.Experience with Azure.Eagerness to learn new frameworks, at ease with Linux / Mac.Experience in TDD and BDD.Experience with noSQL a plus.Ability to work in Metal Toad office in Downtown Portland.Apply at https://MetalToad.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=55