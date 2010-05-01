New project development

Enhancements to current projects

Diagnose and resolve defects

Accurately track issues and resolutions using internal tools

Write scripts/utilities as needed

Analyze business requirements

Provide updates and transparency to management

Respond to emergencies as necessary

Other duties as assigned by management

Experience working in a LNMP environment

Comprehensive PHP and MongoDB skills

Comfortable working with Linux and Nginx

Understanding of RESTful API endpoints

Ajax and Javascript knowledge preferred

Experience with Mobile Development platforms a plus

Knowledge of industry best practices including engineering standards and change control processes

Holistic problem solving

Ability to articulate technical issues to peers as well as non-technical personnel

We are seeking developers 3+ years experience

Knowledge of Educational/Student Information Systems a plus

Health, Dental and Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Direct Deposit

We are seeking candidates for an exciting opportunity to join our small, fast-paced team in (Old Town) Portland, OR. The responsibilities of this position include a mix of current product enhancements and new project work. The ideal candidate can work independently, while performing as part of a larger development team.Who We Are:Alma is transforming technology in our K-12 schools. We take a modern approach to student information and learning management that supports K-12 administrators, teachers, parents and students. We are a passionately driven team with the mission to provide this resource to every school, regardless of their financial constraints.We are here to improve the education of students. Our focus is on the whole student - we build tools that ultimately help enrich both their intellectual and emotional growth. We do this by empowering the greatest learning resource that students have at school: educators. Our product designs are based on research done at schools.What We Do:Our product development process starts and ends by interviewing each constituency in schools (administrators, teachers, students, and parents) and creatively developing solutions that empower the school and parents. While this approach requires enormous amounts of time and energy, we feel it necessary to produce a world-class software platform with real impact on schools and students. Every day we make our platform, customer service, communications, and process better. Our software is never "done," as we will keep further refining and developing. We will never stop pushing to better serve and communicate with our clients. As an organization, we celebrate finding ways to get better and implementing those improvementsWe’re looking for passionate, dedicated, quality-minded engineers who can contribute with:Additionally, we highly value the following Skills and Qualifications:We offer the following benefits:Come be a part of our team! Contact us at careers@getalma.com and reference "PHP Engineer" in your subject line.