PHP/MongoDB Engineer

Company Name Alma Technologies
Location Portland, OR
Date Posted Jan 09, 2017
Category Developer
Listing Type Jobs

Description

We are seeking candidates for an exciting opportunity to join our small, fast-paced team in (Old Town) Portland, OR. The responsibilities of this position include a mix of current product enhancements and new project work. The ideal candidate can work independently, while performing as part of a larger development team.

Who We Are:

Alma is transforming technology in our K-12 schools. We take a modern approach to student information and learning management that supports K-12 administrators, teachers, parents and students. We are a passionately driven team with the mission to provide this resource to every school, regardless of their financial constraints.

We are here to improve the education of students. Our focus is on the whole student - we build tools that ultimately help enrich both their intellectual and emotional growth. We do this by empowering the greatest learning resource that students have at school: educators. Our product designs are based on research done at schools.

What We Do:

Our product development process starts and ends by interviewing each constituency in schools (administrators, teachers, students, and parents) and creatively developing solutions that empower the school and parents. While this approach requires enormous amounts of time and energy, we feel it necessary to produce a world-class software platform with real impact on schools and students. Every day we make our platform, customer service, communications, and process better. Our software is never "done," as we will keep further refining and developing. We will never stop pushing to better serve and communicate with our clients. As an organization, we celebrate finding ways to get better and implementing those improvements

We’re looking for passionate, dedicated, quality-minded engineers who can contribute with:

  • New project development
  • Enhancements to current projects
  • Diagnose and resolve defects
  • Accurately track issues and resolutions using internal tools
  • Write scripts/utilities as needed
  • Analyze business requirements
  • Provide updates and transparency to management
  • Respond to emergencies as necessary
  • Other duties as assigned by management


    • Additionally, we highly value the following Skills and Qualifications:

  • Experience working in a LNMP environment
  • Comprehensive PHP and MongoDB skills
  • Comfortable working with Linux and Nginx
  • Understanding of RESTful API endpoints
  • Ajax and Javascript knowledge preferred
  • Experience with Mobile Development platforms a plus
  • Knowledge of industry best practices including engineering standards and change control processes
  • Holistic problem solving
  • Ability to articulate technical issues to peers as well as non-technical personnel
  • We are seeking developers 3+ years experience
  • Knowledge of Educational/Student Information Systems a plus


    • We offer the following benefits:

  • Health, Dental and Vision Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Direct Deposit


    • Alma Technologies is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, and other protected characteristics.

    Come be a part of our team! Contact us at careers@getalma.com and reference "PHP Engineer" in your subject line.
