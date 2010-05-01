Software EngineerDevelopment – Portland, OregonThe mid-level Full Stack Developer position at Metal Toad requires experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented team that works on mission-critical applications. You will be responsible for development while providing expertise in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.ResponsibilitiesPlanningExpected to adapt in dynamic and collaborative work environment and make independent decisions.Vets wireframes and/or designs for feasibility and calls out potential issues.Confirms project requirements by reviewing program objective, input data, and output requirements with PM’s, supervisor, and client.Provides estimates based on requirements, wireframes, and designs.Quickly identifies blockers and communicates issues.Help the junior members of the team get set up with new projects and assist with minor questions.DevelopmentOwn project success by proactively communicating risks, known issues, and changelogs.Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a particular project, to write a specific section of the program.Code conforms to best practices.Perform peer code reviews.Creates projects that are free of major defects.Track hours, in detail, against issue queues and bug lists.Maintain a positive and respectful tone in all interactions.ExpertiseResearches new libraries, techniques, and ideas.Goes the extra mile to synthesize new ideas to the team.Attends local events and, when possible, speaks at them.Maintains active publications showcasing expertise, such as blogs, whitepapers, infographics, and others.Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.QualificationsRead (and agree to) our Corporate Values Statement.Believe in the company mission2+ years of development experienceA solid understanding of REST and HTTP.Knowledge of at least one strongly typed programming language. (e.g. Java, C#, F#, Scala, Go, Rust, Haskell).Familiarity with JavaScript and presentation-level design patterns (e.g. MVC).Querying and modeling using a relational data store.Basic understanding of common data structures, algorithms and their space/time complexities.Comfortable with UNIX and working from the command line.Apply at https://MetalToad.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=57