We’re all about the people. We’re a design firm for relationships, helping organizations to deepen relationships with their communities to succeed in today’s connected world. Unleashing your community’s collective potential, is the surest path to increase innovation, stakeholder buy-in, brand engagement and market intelligence. Our work inspires communities across a multitude of sectors around the globe for clients such as Vulcan, California Pizza Kitchen, The Knight Foundation, The Rainforest Alliance and The Rockefeller Foundation. Teammates at Context Partners are bright, witty, and flexible - not to mention we are dog lovers. We genuinely enjoy each other’s company and we push each other to be our best selves professionally.



A creative problem solver and strategic thinker adept at finding technology solutions based on user needs, you understand the interplay between functionality and design. You’re a skilled communicator, able to translate both vision and complexity. Adept in vendor management, you set clear expectations, know the right questions to ask, and excel at communication that moves things forward. You’re a troubleshooter and resourceful problem solver who constantly paints a realistic picture and assures quality control. You excel at project management, successfully steering each stage from concept to launch.



You like autonomy, but also know the importance of absolute clarity of expectations before you "hit the ground running." You can laugh at both yourself and any day-to-day craziness. You remain calm under pressure and always bring a “can do attitude.” If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you.



Responsibilities include:



Maximizing the effectiveness of technology at Context Partners

Identifying and presenting creative and innovative product solutions, exploring new ways of improving existing services and products

Identifying opportunities for streamlining technology processes and tools both internally across the organization and in externally-facing solutions

Determining the appropriate technology solution for specific projects:

Creating solution concept/overview

Developing use cases and user journeys

Authoring business and/or functional requirements

Assessing technology options and making recommendations based on project goals

Coordinating development and implementation of technology systems

Maintaining relationships with trusted technology partners

Managing the vendor selection process

Managing technology vendors/developers

Managing technology work plan, timeline, and budget

Facilitating communication between technology vendors, design team and project team to share progress and address risks

Managing quality assurance process

Liaison with branding and communications leads to ensure alignment

Creating and delivering training to internal and client teams



Required Skills:



Bachelor’s Degree • Minimum 5 years related experience • Ability to maintain confidentiality and work with discretion • Proficiency at MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Drive • CRM experience, experience with Salesforce and Salesforce Communities preferred • Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively interact with all levels of personnel (including senior management) • Ability to take initiative to resolve problems with minimal supervision and instruction • Creative, organized, able to balance priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently • Exceptional writing, researching, listening, and communication skills • Highly responsive and customer service-oriented



This is a contract position based in Portland, Oregon. The position will remain open until filled.