Studio Manager

Company Name dotdotdash
Location Portland, OR
Date Posted Jan 23, 2017
Category Management
Listing Type Jobs

Description

Studio Manager

dotdotdash is an interactive design & production studio specialized in cutting-edge experiences.

As a multidisciplinary team, we work across a variety of mediums from concept through installation - researching, strategizing, prototyping, and using a pinch of technical sorcery to make the future...present.

Experience our creations for the world's most innovative brands within integrated campaigns, live events, retail channels, and entertainment parks.


--

We're seeking an individual to work closely with our leadership team to provide high level organizational support. You will work directly with the founding partners of the studio to advance overall objectives of the business providing assistance in facilitating communication, coordinating and managing special projects, and logistics around travel, conferences, and studio productions.


REQUIRED

- Exceptional written and oral communication skills
- A bias toward action and work ethic that excels in a free form work environment which puts results above all else
- Ability to balance multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to effectively collaborate with team members across all studio departments
- Proficiency in presentation creation software Keynote, as well as presenting to groups
- Proficiency in Google Docs suite
- College degree in Business Administration, Communications, Advertising, Journalism or a related field of study

BONUS POINTS
Experience in Photoshop, Illustrator or other design related software.
