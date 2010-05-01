Description

Marmoset is seeking a Technical Director for our Dev Team



Marmoset is seeking a Technical Director for our Development Team -- someone with experience, versatility and senior-level expertise in Ruby on Rails and Javascript. The ideal candidate has at least five years experience in software engineering, at least four years working in RoR and Javascript, and at least two years of experience leading a team of developers, ideally in a full stack environment. As Technical Director, you’ll spend most of your time problem solving, leading, teaching, listening and most of all -- writing code. You’ll actively collaborate with and mentor our team of Developers, while working closely with the Product Owner to lead and maintain a clear vision for the broader, long-term goals of the App, the team and the company. This is a 6-month contract role, with consideration for long-term employment at the completion of the contract. This role must work onsite at Marmoset World HQ and maintain regular office hours.



What you should know: We’ve currently got a team of three full-time developers, plus a Product Owner/SCRUM Master, an Assistant Product Owner and an intern. We’re all about Agile, SCRUM and JIRA. The back-end of the App is built on Ruby on Rails, uses a Postgres database, ties into third party services and runs entirely on Heroku. The front­-end of Marmoset’s App (aka the website) is HTML, CSS and custom JavaScript, with a little help from Backbone and React.



Our main focus for the next 12 months is: 1) Innovation -- developing new features, improvements and solutions for both clients and internal needs, and 2) Scaling up the app to meet our rapidly growing business needs -- maintaining a clear focus on sound architecture and sustainable growth.



Additional areas of focus: Modularizing our app, updating our stack to the latest versions, creating microservices and increasing test coverage.



You



Basics: You love what you do and you’re looking to make a difference in the world. Or maybe you’re sick of the grind at a big agency and want a change of scenery, where your health and quality of life matters the most. You thrive in leading and teaching others.



Personality: Self ­starter with a contagious “can do” attitude. Thick skin. Able to regularly accept failure or rejection and grow from it. You enjoy leading people, projects and collaborating with a variety of teams. You’re humble and have empathy for others. Calm and cool under pressure, rarely ruffled by stress. Plays well with others. If you have an ego, please don’t apply.



Abilities: You’re a master of teaching, mentoring and developing others. Excellent communicator, strong researcher, attentive listener. You’re don’t hesitate to roll up your sleeves and work in the trenches alongside others. Excellent problem solving skills. You can see the forest through the trees -- able to focus on the project at hand, while seeing the big picture.



Experience: Strong track record in managing projects, budgets, timelines, and people. You’ve worked with a team of developers where your leadership, vision and highly organized attributes led to success. You follow best practices for Agile and SCRUM. Your experience is vast and your skills are versatile. You consider how your work will affect others, years after you’re gone.



Passion: You’re passionate about innovation and technology. You love collaboration and teamwork. You thrive in a fun, familial, highly creative environment.



Marmoset



A small-ish Portland, Oregon based creative agency with BIG dreams. Launched in 2010 and slowly, steadily growing.



Small, familial work environment that’s fun, offers flexibility and cares deeply about what we do.



It's more than a business. Marmoset is focused on fostering a sustainable community and relationships, supporting and cultivating blue collar, hard-working artists, the art they make and the lives and families they lead.



Marmoset has been recognized as one of the “Fastest Growing Companies in Oregon” and “100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon.”



We work hard and play hard. Occasional 50 hour weeks are offset with long weekends, unlimited paid time off, and tons of trust and flexibility.



Learn more about our culture and values by watching a TED Talk by our Co-Founder, Ryan Wines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX-wTXC35wo



Benefits: Medical, dental, matching 401K, unlimited paid time off, flexible work environment, sabbatical after 4 years, progressive vibes and kombucha on tap that flows like a river.



Culture: Marmoset fosters a progressive culture and work environment with a high degree of trust, collaboration, and level of care that’s hard to find.



Pay: Commensurate with experience.



Because we’re a young, growing company, this opportunity has the potential to evolve in a variety of ways and will at times require a high degree of flexibility and juggling, depending on what needs to be done.



Worth knowing: At Marmoset, “fit” is more important than credentials, accolades or experience. Along those lines, here’s the top, most important virtues and characteristics of a successful Marmoset employee:



1. Commitment (to all of the unique, quirky ways, norms, systems, culture, and rituals at Marmoset).

2. Fire in the Belly.

3. Humility.

4. A sincere desire to listen, learn and grow.

5. Talent and Experience (Important, but intentionally ranked last of these five).



Most importantly,​ you should know we care about people more than awards, achievement and financial success attained in the bottom line. People, quality of life and relationships matter most. Period. We’re a close-knit group of people and we work hard to maintain a positive, healthy, rewarding and even fun culture. Here’s Marmoset’s purpose and core values, as defined by our staff:



Marmoset’s Purpose: Community



Marmoset’s Core Values:



-Do the unexpected and blow people’s minds.

-Take care of our people: our staff, our clients, our community.

-Have fun. Be healthy. Unplug and take time to enjoy the fruits of our labor.

-Do the right thing.



We work to keep these core values and purpose ever-present in all that we do and we let them be a filter we use to make decisions and help us do better work.



Marmoset provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Marmoset complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.



APPLICATION PROCESS



Please submit a one ­page resume AND a customized letter of interest in PDF format. Your letter of interest may be up to two pages in total length. In your letter, please be sure to include a statement of purpose (100 words maximum) plus any references and web links you believe would be helpful. We’d like to see some of your work, so please point us to a portfolio or a website of some kind. Feel free to elaborate on your experience and your story so we can get to know you better. What are your superpowers? What is your kryptonite? Why do you consider yourself a strong researcher? What is your experience working in Agile and SCRUM? How do you see yourself making an impact at Marmoset?



The closing date for this position is Monday, February 20. We will review candidates on a rolling basis as applications are received. Please apply as soon as you can and carefully follow the application guidelines. Applications that don’t strictly follow the above guidelines may not be considered.



Please email your complete PDF to opportunities@marmosetmusic.com .