StepChange hints at new widget under development

Rick Turoczy on August 10, 2007

Nothing to see here. Yet. But, StepChange has announced that they have a new widget under development that should be available within the next few weeks.

Speaking of, we’ve got a widget coming out that we built in conjunction with Offermatica in a few weeks. Check out CLIQin if you want to get on the beta list.

StepChange is a product strategy, design and development firm, based in Portland, that helps companies “leverage the latest market engagement strategies and internet technologies to create new products and growth opportunities. “

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Getting the band back together: Rigado reunites a Portland startup rarity… serial entrepreneurs – Silicon Florist June 1, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    […] thing was StepChange Group, one of the first companies I covered on Silicon Florist. After some fits and starts, StepChange […]

