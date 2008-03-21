Smart-ups: OEN Eugene chapter

Rick Turoczy on March 21, 2008

The Oregon Entrepreneur Network (OEN) has announced a new group that has sprouted out of its fledgling Eugene chapter: Smart-ups.

Smart-ups is a new entrepreneurial support group in the Eugene/Springfield area. We’re a local chapter of the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN) based in Portland, OR.

The new group will take charge of hosting a series of Pub Talks similar to those the OEN holds in the Portland area on a regular basis.

Caroline Cummings, CEO of OsoEco—whom you may remember from this year’s Angel Oregon—started the Smart-ups group. She talked to Eugene’s The Register-Guard about the inspiration behind the group.

“We know there are entrepreneurs in this community,” Cummings said. “What happens is they end up starting up their own little Yahoo groups, or they meet at coffeehouses, and they don’t realize there’s a lot of support out there, like the chamber, like the university. That’s what Smart-ups is all about — pulling all of these groups together.”

Sounds like a common problem. It will be interesting to see how Eugene goes about solving it. And I’ll be sure to keep track of what they’re doing.

For more information, see Smart-ups.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Caroline Cummings Elected To Economic Development Board | oregoncoastdailynews October 12, 2017 at 11:25 am

    […] She has contributed to the founding and growth of various entrepreneurial programs, including  Smart-ups PubTalks, the Willamette Angel Conference, the Southern Willamette Angel Network, and the Southern Oregon […]

  2. Caroline Cummings October 19, 2008 at 1:53 pm

    Thanks! We actually just had our 3rd Smart-ups pub-talk last week (Oct 14) and the winner of the 12-minute pitch was Take Shape (Springfield). The winner of the 1-minute pitch was Score 4 Reading (Eugene).

    Visit http://www.smartups.org to read more and view some the press we’ve received as a result…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: