xkcd on Oregon

Rick Turoczy on August 14, 2009

If you’re on the Web, here’s hoping that you—at one point or another—have had the pleasure of being exposed to xkcd, “a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language.” Long story short, it’s sheer awesomeness. Especially if you’re a geek.

So making it into xkcd—even completely tangentially—is a bit of a coup. And a geek rite of passage.

Well, congrats to you, my friend. You’ve reached the pinnacle of geekdom by being included in an xkcd comic. Well, sort of.

Okay. Sure. Maybe not the most positive reference. But there’s no such thing as a bad xkcd mention, right? Right?

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Gareth Mackrill August 14, 2009 at 10:24 pm

    Very cool, but you missed the best part, the ALT text:
    “A century later, the harrowing flight of the survivors from Oregon was dramatized in a popular video game.”

  2. Calvin August 14, 2009 at 10:35 pm

    Is this some allegory about the life cycle of internet fads/sites?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: