If you’re talking about similar things, you’re probably Simler

Rick Turoczy on September 17, 2009

If you’ve spent any time on any social network or microblogging platform anywhere, you know as well as I do that there is one request that tends to crop up far more than any other: “I wish we could have groups.”

Twitter—thanks to a grassroots effort by Chris Messina—tends to handle that grouping with #hashtags. Local microblogging site CitySpeek made groups part of the process of posting your updates. Friendfeed handles it with groups. And Facebook—which incidentally owns Friendfeed now—does… well whatever it is that Facebook does. Fan pages maybe? I don’t know.

Point being, everyone starts with what I’m—or you’re—doing and then tries to wedge that content into a group. What if, instead, we started with the topic as the central focus? I mean, instead of the user. Well, now you can give that idea a try. With Simler.

Simler—the majority of which consists of Portland-based team members—takes the typical social jibber jabber model and tweaks it. But just a tad. Moving the focus of the site from the individual to something more, well, social: the subjects on which that individual chooses to post.

Because that’s what we’re really interested in doing, right? Talking to people about the particular topics in which we have interests. Getting different views. Having conversations.

I mean, if we didn’t want interactions, we’d all just start blogs.

Simler has a really good take on keeping the topic—or tags—at the center of the relationship. And that takes the individual out of the video-game-most-friends high-score-mentality of gathering connections. Instead, the focus to participating in the topics that have lots of people and conversations.

Honestly, it’s kind of like the good old days of BBSes or chat rooms. But with a little of that new century je ne sais quoi. And that, my friends—as retro as it sounds—is a fresh take on how we interact online, these days.

What’s more, anyone who knows me knows that I’m a sucker for the shiny object. The well designed interface. The little things.

simler-screenshot

And Simler has all of those. In droves.

And even though it’s brand spanking new and the conversation is a little light, it’s those little touches that keep me coming back to the site. Like the early days of Pownce. When the thoughtful features—and the things we always wished Twitter would do—were all there.

Sound good? It does, doesn’t it? Well, not so fast there, Trigger. There’s a little problem here. You see, Simler is still in beta. And that means you can’t all just go running over and barging in there for the party like you’re in some ’80s teen flick. It means you need an invitation.

Oh well.

Oh, I mean, “Oh wait!” I happen to have a couple of those. Invites I mean. So if Simler has piqued your interest or struck your fancy or some other some such platitude, let me know in the comments below. And I’ll get you and invite. I’ve got about 20 to give.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. You see, Simler invites are Gmail style. When you sign up, you’ll get a few invites of your own to shell out. And then whomever you invite will get invites. And so on and so on and so on.

For more information, visit Simler. To get your invite to Simler, be one of the first 20 people with a valid email address to comment below. (I can see the email address when you comment. Please don’t put it in the comment itself.)

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Spencer February 11, 2010 at 8:13 am

    Matthew – It’s funny that you say, “they copied zaang.com” considering Simler.com has been up and running for a longer period of time.

  2. matthew February 3, 2010 at 8:06 pm

    Looks like they copied zaang.com

  3. Syzlak October 17, 2009 at 1:59 pm

    It’s open to everyone now. No invites required.

  4. Mocheeze October 15, 2009 at 1:17 pm

    I’d too love to get an invite if anyone has a spare! 🙂

    mocheeze@mocheeze.com Thanks in advance!

  5. Lisa Faiss October 6, 2009 at 11:49 am

    I would love to have an invite from someone. Does anyone have one to spare?

  6. Shawn September 24, 2009 at 10:45 am

    And now I am officially out of invites, alas…..

  7. Shawn September 21, 2009 at 7:21 am

    Thanks to — in order — Kiala, Spencer and Rick for invites.

    I’d be happy to send along one of mine.

    Just ask: shawnlevy {at} gmail [dot] KOM

  8. Rick Turoczy September 21, 2009 at 6:51 am

    We should be all caught up, since I’m about out of invites 🙂

  9. Derwyn September 21, 2009 at 5:12 am

    Yes, please. Thank you.

  10. Spencer September 20, 2009 at 3:32 pm

    Ok I just sent tracy and shawn invites I have 5 left

  11. Jim September 20, 2009 at 11:55 am

    Invite, please.

  12. shawn September 19, 2009 at 11:36 pm

    Gah. That’s gmail [dot] com, of course

  13. shawn September 19, 2009 at 11:35 pm

    If anyone’s got an invite to spare: shawnlevy [at] gemail [dot] com

    Much obliged!

  14. Stacy September 19, 2009 at 7:25 am

    I’d love an invite as well, if you aren’t all tapped out. 😉 stacy (at) taproothosting (dot)com

  15. Jolie O'Dell September 18, 2009 at 8:54 am

    Ok, I’m interested! Any invites left, Rick?

  16. Chris Alan September 17, 2009 at 5:02 pm

    I’d like to check it out.

  17. Spencer September 17, 2009 at 11:17 am

    i still have 7 invites, only klintron put up his email address. :p

  18. Aaron Weiss September 17, 2009 at 11:13 am

    Oh, lucky me, I’m #21. But Spencer commented twice! There’s hope!

  19. Spencer September 17, 2009 at 10:49 am

    alright, i just need an email address. i won’t spam anyone i swear

  21. Spencer September 17, 2009 at 10:41 am

    I can send invites, I have 8 left. 🙂

  22. Roby Denmark September 17, 2009 at 10:31 am

    If you have an invite left, I’d love one. I’ve slowly been gestating an extroverted version of me that plays nice with others; this would make a lovely baby shower gift.

  24. CamiKaos September 17, 2009 at 10:12 am

    Kiala stole what I was gonna say… and then Melissa stole what I was gonna say next. damnit.

    Hey look up there it’s Cami Kaos.

  25. Nancy King September 17, 2009 at 9:55 am

    You know me, always up for a shiny new thing. I’d love an invite.

  27. Rick Turoczy September 17, 2009 at 9:16 am

    @melissalion No. This blog is about flowers, silly.

  28. melissalion September 17, 2009 at 9:10 am

    Kiala totally stole my comment.

    Also, I need some knitting people on Simler. This is a knitting blog, right?

  29. Ryan Williams September 17, 2009 at 9:04 am

    I’m interested and I’d love an invite.

  30. Travis Cannon September 17, 2009 at 8:57 am

    Sound interesting! Got any invites left?

  31. Brent Logan September 17, 2009 at 8:56 am

    “I mean, if we didn’t want interactions, we’d all just start blogs.”

    Ouch! And so true. Interaction on blogs seems to really have dropped off.

    Looking forward to getting a Simler invite.

  32. Kiala September 17, 2009 at 8:31 am

    That’s me! That’s a picture of me!

    That was the point of this post right?

    Also, yay and thanks Rick!

    That is all.

  33. Rix September 17, 2009 at 8:18 am

    Cool. I’d like one too.

  34. aj September 17, 2009 at 8:02 am

    Sounds very cool!! Hope I get an invite….

  35. @strangeways September 17, 2009 at 7:50 am

    Sounds cool. Would love a shiny invite! 🙂

  36. John Metta September 17, 2009 at 7:40 am

    Does accidentally blocking you prevent me. I might let you into a group later 🙂

  37. Betsy Richter September 17, 2009 at 7:37 am

    Never got to barge into the party when I was a teen in the 80’s back in the day – but I’d love to reclaim my lost youth by getting an invite to this, please!

  38. Kathleen McDade September 17, 2009 at 7:34 am

    Okay — thanks for explaining what the heck this is! 🙂 Can I have an invite, please?

