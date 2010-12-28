[…] Need another addicting game for your iPhone or iPad? Look no further than Portland’s own Ramps […]

[HTML3]So the gift giving has subsided. You’ve finished all of Angry Birds and Angry Birds Seasons. And you’re looking for something else to fill your time. Or maybe you’ve got a new iPhone or iPad and you’re tired of the whole tabula rasa thing.

Well look no further than Portland mobile development my friends. Your latest game addiction awaits. Introducing Ramps, a new game from Tyler Sticka and Tim Sears.

So what’s it all about? Well, Ramps is a game of, um, ramps. That’s right. It’s an iPhone-ified update to a Flash game that Tyler built back in 2007. And long story short, it’s physics fun at its best. Ramps is all about rolling your little ball from point A to point B. Without falling prey to any number of entanglements along the way.

That’s right. Just like flinging birds at pigs, Ramps seemingly simple use of the laws of physics is equally addicting.

What’s more? It’s extensive. By design. There are a ton of levels. And a ton of extra bonus points and whatnot. Or as its creators say:

Ramps blends fast-paced gameplay with the exploration of a physics word that isn’t always what it seems. It encourages the same sort of experimentation gamers demand from puzzlers, blended with an engaging reward dynamic commonly found in the arcade genre. A common complaint we hear about puzzle games is that they’re too short, so we’ve made sure a single play-through of Ramps takes experienced gamers at least 2 1/2 hours to defeat, even before challenges! For many, Ramps will have the depth necessary to keep people engaged for the long haul.

And I can attest to that. Spending several days ill in bed—which explains the lack of posting around here—Ramps saved me from certain boredom. And may have inspired me to try to throw my phone across the room a few times. But I still keep coming back.

You can download Ramps from the App Store. It’s a little spendier than some games—coming in at $2.99—but it’s worth it. Plus, it’s buying local. So there’s that.

Need more details? Read up on Ramps before you buy. Or follow @playramps on Twitter. Or ping @tylersticka or @u2elan for more details on the project.

