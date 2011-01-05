How Dachis Group’s $30 million in funding relates to Portland, Oregon

At the beginning of the week, a whole bevy of tech companies announced funding. Among them? The Dachis Group, “the world’s largest Social Business consultancy.”

Now, yes, there is a Razorfish outpost here in town. And yes Jeffrey Dachis—founder of Dachis Group—helped found Razorfish back in the day. But that’s not the connection I’m seeing. No, the connection is a little less direct. But interesting nonetheless.

So what’s the Portland connection? Well it’s a series of companies consuming companies.

At the end of 2010, Dachis Group acquired Powered, another Austin, Texas, company focused on marketing via social media.

Okay. Two Austin companies. What the hell does that have to do with Portland?

Well, you see, Powered had made an acquisition or two of their own. Right around this time last year. Most notably—at least in my book—an acquisition of Portland-based startup StepChange Group, a company that went through a number of early permutation before knocking it out of the park with Facebook development.

Yep. So that the $30 million? A little of it might trickle down to our friends here in Portland whose acquirer was acquired. Or something. In any case, it’s a big deal, it’s a good chunk of funding, and it’s nice that Portland has a tie to it.

Now, my brain hurts. So I’m going to look for some easier stories to write.

