Upstart Labs may be just the thing your startup needs

Rick Turoczy on December 20, 2011

When it comes to helping startups, it’s always nice to see more and more people getting involved.

And that’s why I’m happy to introduce you to Upstart Labs, a new project from Greg Rau that offers a new way of helping startups in the Portland area.

Building upon the typical startup accelerator model, Upstart Labs takes a page from accelerators like Obvious and Milk where mentors take a more hands-on approach by offering product development and marketing assistance in addition to the typical mentoring and financial support.

We envision Upstart Labs as a new breed of startup accelerator. We’re more than investment capital, and more than office space (though we have those things, too). We invest ourselves into the Upstarts with which we partner. Our team has significant experience in the design, development and marketing of web and mobile products, and we are well-versed in building lean, profitable technology businesses. We’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs with great ideas – entrepreneurs who are ready to get in the trenches with us and build great products.

Upstart has two companies in its inaugural class, Sell Simply and Menuish.

Think you’ve got a product that would be a good fit? Get in touch with Upstart Labs.

For more information, visit Upstart Labs or follow @upstartlabs on Twitter.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Jmartens December 20, 2011 at 5:05 pm

    If Upstart is about hands-on-mentorship, would be great to know who the mentors are. Nothing on their web site or in this post. Is it just the 3 founders listed on the site?

  2. Upstart Labs may be just the thing your startup needs « Florist « Web Florist December 21, 2011 at 10:25 am

    […] For more information, visit Upstart Labs or follow @upstartlabs on Twitter. Tweet […]

  7. Chirpify lands $1.3 million in funding … and that’s not even the most interesting part of the story « Silicon Florist April 24, 2012 at 3:46 pm

    […] a huge fan of what Greg Rau and crew are doing at Upstart Labs, a Portland startup accelerator that provides capital, engineering resources, and marketing oomph for their […]

  8. Jeff Kascak January 17, 2013 at 5:25 pm

    What’s up, yup this paragraph is truly pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging. thanks.|

  9. Getting the band back together: Rigado reunites a Portland startup rarity… serial entrepreneurs – Silicon Florist June 1, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    […] they were early adopters. Participants in a new generation of incubators and accelerators in town. Who approached the problem more creatively than many of us. By providing resources, capital, and smart hands that helped those companies find their footing. […]

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: