Upstart Labs may be just the thing your startup needs

When it comes to helping startups, it’s always nice to see more and more people getting involved.

And that’s why I’m happy to introduce you to Upstart Labs, a new project from Greg Rau that offers a new way of helping startups in the Portland area.

Building upon the typical startup accelerator model, Upstart Labs takes a page from accelerators like Obvious and Milk where mentors take a more hands-on approach by offering product development and marketing assistance in addition to the typical mentoring and financial support.

We envision Upstart Labs as a new breed of startup accelerator. We’re more than investment capital, and more than office space (though we have those things, too). We invest ourselves into the Upstarts with which we partner. Our team has significant experience in the design, development and marketing of web and mobile products, and we are well-versed in building lean, profitable technology businesses. We’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs with great ideas – entrepreneurs who are ready to get in the trenches with us and build great products.

Upstart has two companies in its inaugural class, Sell Simply and Menuish.

Think you’ve got a product that would be a good fit? Get in touch with Upstart Labs.

For more information, visit Upstart Labs or follow @upstartlabs on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...