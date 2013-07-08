Cool factor: Gartner recognizes Portland startup Accumulus as a "Cool Vendor"

Portland is a platform town. We excel at providing services that make things easier for other companies. Urban Airship, Janrain, and the recently acquired AppFog are just a few examples of these types of companies. And one of the up-and-coming platform plays is getting a little recognition. Meet Accumulus, a company just recognized as a “Cool Vendor” by leading analyst firm Gartner.

“We are very excited that Gartner has recognized Accumulus as a Cool Vendor,” said Christian Dreke, CEO and Co-Founder of Accumulus. “Our customers know that Accumulus is truly cool because we address the complete subscription commerce lifecycle, including support for flexible and hybrid pricing models, and provide a complete range of small, medium and enterprise solutions that help companies manage recurring online customer relationships and rapidly grow ecommerce revenues.”

What’s Accumulus do? Well, they take the pain out of creating and managing subscription services.

Accumulus automates the entire subscription process, while providing actionable insight to guide your path. We automate recurring billing, payment processing, customer communications, and many other aspects of the recurring customer lifecycle. And we do so while keeping you in complete control of your customer data and user experience.

Personally, I think they’ve got a chance to build something comparable to the other platform companies here in Portland. First, by enabling others to get the functionality they need, more easily. And second, by gaining an interesting vantage on the data flowing through their systems.

For more information or to give the technology a spin, visit Accumulus. For more on the recent recognition from Gartner, see the Accumulus press release.

