Portland's NoAppFee.com wins the 1776 Challenge Cup Regional in San Francisco

I don’t want to say “I told you so” but Portland has some super compelling companies here. Take NoAppFee.com which—besides having an amazing founder story—has a super compelling business model to boot. And we’re not the only ones who think so. The 1776 Challenge Cup crew does too.

After our Portland local competition, we sent Chroma, NoAppFee.com, and Yellow Scope down to San Francisco to compete in the Regionals. And when the dust cleared?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Way to represent, Portland! And show how strong our startups are. And congrats to Tyrone. I know that the whole startup scene will be pulling for you as you travel to DC for the Global competition.

For more information, see 1776 Challenge Cup.

[Full disclosure: I was the lead organizer for the 1776 Challenge Cup in Portland. NoAppFee is an alum of Startup PDX Challenge. I consult with the Startup Challenge through PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...