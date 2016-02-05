Portland's NoAppFee.com wins the 1776 Challenge Cup Regional in San Francisco

Rick Turoczy on February 5, 2016

I don’t want to say “I told you so” but Portland has some super compelling companies here. Take NoAppFee.com which—besides having an amazing founder story—has a super compelling business model to boot. And we’re not the only ones who think so. The 1776 Challenge Cup crew does too.

After our Portland local competition, we sent Chroma, NoAppFee.com, and Yellow Scope down to San Francisco to compete in the Regionals. And when the dust cleared?

Way to represent, Portland! And show how strong our startups are. And congrats to Tyrone. I know that the whole startup scene will be pulling for you as you travel to DC for the Global competition.

For more information, see 1776 Challenge Cup.

[Full disclosure: I was the lead organizer for the 1776 Challenge Cup in Portland. NoAppFee is an alum of Startup PDX Challenge. I consult with the Startup Challenge through PIE.]

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Katrina Scotto di Carlo February 5, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    Nice! I though they killed it at the Pitch Black event. So glad to hear they’re on the up & up!

  2. Is your startup ready to change the world for the better? 1776 Challenge Cup Portland is your chance to prove it – Silicon Florist May 10, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    […] Portland hosted the 1776 Challenge Cup, local startup NoAppFee.com won here in town, which led to a win at the regional competition in the Bay Area, and culminated in the company being named the People’s Choice at the global […]

