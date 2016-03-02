A more positive effect: Affect Conference opens early bird pricing and call for speakers

One of the things I appreciate about Portland is the way it rethinks conference formats. We have any number of examples from any number of small unconferences to gigantic things like the XOXO Festival. Now, there’s a new event in town that promises to gather folks from the design community while helping nonprofits at the same time. Meet Affect.

Affect is a 2-day social good conference with a dash of volunteering. We’ll open with eleven stories about the work, culture, and design involved in trying to create change. You can then jump directly into action by picking one of three local nonprofits to help out for the last afternoon.

Sound like a group of people you’d like to chat with? Well, you’re in luck. Because the call for speakers is currently open.

Affect is looking for candid talks and perspectives about working or designing in social good. We are defining social good as “related to an action or service that benefits the general public.”

Just want to attend? Well, if you act now you can get a ticket at the early bird price of $197.

The conference will be held October 7 and 8, 2016, in Portland, Oregon, at the Pacific Northwest College of Art. For more information or to register, visit Affect.

Like this: Like Loading...