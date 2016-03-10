Space cadets: How space can help foster a great company culture

As startups move from their respective kitchen tables, coffeeshops into coworking spaces and private offices, figuring out what to do with the suddenly very personal work environment—and how that office reflects the intended culture of the startup—can be a challenge. So learning from those who have been there and done that can be super valuable.

If you’re struggling with these concepts—or will be soon—this event from Turnstone provides the perfect space to explore these issues.

Company culture happens – whether you have two employees or a thousand. Engaged companies make intentional, strategic commitments to create a great company culture. Join us for a lively discussion with successful local companies on how the design of space can potentially help foster great company culture.

The event will consist of a panel featuring Sarah Drew, Sr. Global Workplace Manager, Puppet Labs; Patrick Ezell, Digital Product and Ecommerce Consultant, (Former CEO, Copious); Richelle Nolan, Managing Director + Principal for IA-Interior Architects, Portland Office; and Mark Rogers, Workplace Consultant, Steelcase.

Not familiar with Turnstone? That’s too bad. They’ve been consistently supporting Portland startup events for years. And now, they’re starting to do their own. Here’s a quick glimpse of their take on culture.

The event takes place Monday, March 14, at WeWork Custom House. Doors open at 5:00PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Small Talks: How Space Can Help Foster a Great Company Culture.

Like this: Like Loading...