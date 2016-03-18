You might like Oregon…

Rick Turoczy on March 18, 2016

Often, some of the simplest Web implementations are some of the most fun and compelling. And the latest effort from Travel Oregon is no different. While the piece is targeted at tourism, there’s absolutely no reason that you can’t repurpose it for your careers page to help with hiring. Hint, hint.

you-might-like-oregon

And even if you love it here, this still provides some interesting reminders why you do.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

  1. Theodore M Seeber March 21, 2016 at 11:49 am

    shhh! We who are already here need jobs too!

  2. Stephen Landau March 29, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    Thanks Rick, glad you liked our idea of serendipity and simplicity over long lists of stuff. And I dig your idea of using it as a tool for attracting companies/employees to our great state!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: