Some upcoming deadlines to consider while your startup is waiting for the snow to melt

Ah Portland… The most snow in decades. Threats of freezing rain. And all of the weather hysteria you can stomach. But that’s not the only thing to be stressing about. Nope. You’ve got a startup. And you’re always looking for ways to get that startup in front of more people. So if you happen to still be iced in—and perhaps even more productive than you usually are—there are a few looming deadlines you may want to consider.

Ignite TAO (Deadline: January 25, 2017) Ignite is a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by local people who have a burning idea and the guts to get onstage and share their personal and professional passions. Quick, fun, thought-provoking, social, local, and global – Ignite is all of these and more. This Ignite is focused on all things tech. Apply to share your burning ideas.

OEN's Angel Oregon 2017 (Deadline: January 26, 2017) OEN's Angel Oregon Program is a chance for entrepreneurs to hone their pitch and business plan and connect to mentors, resources, and funding opportunities. In 2017, OEN will be offering entrepreneurs a chance to compete in our Early Stage or Concept Stage categories. Applicants to either category may also be considered for loans ranging from $25,000 – $250,000 through Business Oregon's Small Business Expansion Program. If you apply by January 19, 2017, you'll automatically qualify for the OEN PubTalk: PitchFest. For more information or to submit an application, visit OEN's Angel Oregon.

TechfestNW PitchfestNW (Deadline: February 1, 2017) As TFNW has grown, it's added the opportunity for founders to showcase their companies for potential investors and customers. The event within the event is called PitchfestNW. And it's attracting startups from around the world. Apply for your chance to take the stage.

(Image courtesy Keso. Used under Creative Commons.)

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW.]

