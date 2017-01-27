More than the Rose City: Portland Startup Week 2017 features events in Beaverton and the 'Couv'

It’s almost time for another Portland Startup Week. And while it’s great to see all of the startup focused events taking place around Portland, it would be totally remiss to ignore the equally awesome see stuff that’s happening outside of the city limits, as well. Most notably, in Beaverton and Vancouver, WA.

Friday, February 3 : Startup Weekend Vancouver: Everyone’s favorite 54-hour startup sprint is taking place just across the river from Portland—and marks the opening event for Portland Startup Week 2017.

Tuesday, February 7 : VanCoffee: Whether you live in the ‘Couv’ or not—actually, the reverse commute totally plays in your favor—you can hang out with folks in the Vancouver tech scene.

Tuesday, February 7 : OTBC happy hour: The highest ranked startup accelerator in the area isn't one to miss out on a startup opportunity. Head out to Beaverton—or stop by on your way home—to meet some of the OTBC companies (including some of their 2017 Beaverton challenge companies), have a brew, and learn a bit about OTBC.

Tuesday, February 7 : VanTechy: VanTechy is the social starting point for the Vancouver Tech scene. And for Portland Startup Week, they're opening up that starting point to everyone in the area.

Thursday, February 9 : Nike Tech Talks: Even our local apparel manufacturers are getting into the mix. As part of their ongoing series of tech talks, Nike is featuring a discussion about the ever changing world of data. Granted, they're a far cry from a startup but they're continuing to innovate like one. And all startup types stand to gain from their insights.

BONUS: If Salem is closer to your stomping grounds, you might want to check out what's going on in Independence, Oregon, on February 9, 2017.

That’s just the beginning of what’s happening with Portland Startup Week and the surrounding areas—and more events are being added every day. For more information or to RSVP for some awesomeness, visit Portland Startup Week.

