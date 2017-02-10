Nostalgia trifecta: Portland Lunch 2.0, chatting with Steph Stricklen at KGW, and (soon) Beer and Blog

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: one of my favorite things about Portland Startup Week is getting the chance to revisit some of the classic events that made the Portland startup community, well, the Portland startup community. And while I knew Portland Lunch 2.0 and Beer and Blog were on the docket, I got an awesome surprise blast from the past today.

Obviously, we didn’t do Facebook Live back in the day, but it was great to reconnect with Steph Stricklen at KGW, like we used to do on a regular basis with The Square, a groundbreaking mix of social media and traditional broadcast media, in and of itself. Steph’s and Aaron Weiss‘ support of our fledgling community both validated what we were trying to accomplish and provided a promotional platform that helped make our community what it is today.

So it was great to get the band back together, so to speak. And to be joined by a new company in our community, Cooladata.

And don’t forget, if you’re looking to bask in a little nostalgia yourself, there’s still a chance. Per usual, we’ll be holding good ol’ Beer and Blog as the closing party for Portland Startup Week. Come join us at Loyal Legion around 4PM today, Friday, February 10, 2017. Need even more motivation? name.com is buying the first round.

