Looking to get more involved in politics? Tech for Campaigns may be just what you need

With the current political climate, more and more folks are seeking ways to get involved in politics. To help, a number of solutions are coming to the fore—or getting renewed attention—as they work to get folks connected to the resources they need. If you’re interested in running for office, you should check out Run for Office. But if you’re more interested in helping politicians from behind the scenes, Tech for Campaigns may be more your speed.

You get hacking for good. It’s part of the whole ethos around here. Now you can put that creativity to work helping campaigns that need your skills. And they don’t just need developers. Analytics, performance marketing, customer success, engineering, inside sales—pretty much anyone can participate. Best of all? It allows you to contribute in non-monetary ways that likely have more impact than a campaign contribution.

Many in the tech industry have indispensable skills that non-presidential and down-ticket campaigns find hard to access, even at the volunteer level – like cutting edge performance and social marketing, data analysts and science, engineers and many more.

At the same time, many members of the tech community are craving a way to get involved beyond their pocket books and haven’t found an ongoing means to help campaigns both in their backyard and all over the U.S. In addition to money, our skilled time can be extremely valuable – if only those campaigns could access it.

Connecting these two groups – volunteers and campaigns- can help fix this skill shortfall in these campaigns and achieve better outcomes.

With more than 1500 folks already on board, Tech for Campaigns has developed a following of everyone from executive leadership to individual contributors. And now, they’re looking to the Portland tech community to get involved. (NOTE: This is where you come in.)

They’ve made it simple for you to help. Just sign up to contribute and they’ll get to work, finding the campaigns that need help and connecting the dots. And if you’re one of the campaigns that need help…? Tech for Campaigns can help there, too.

I’m looking forward to seeing where this goes.

For more information or to sign up, visit Tech for Campaigns.

Like this: Like Loading...