Celebrating Black History Month: 28 black Portland entrepreneurs in 28 days

First off, if you don’t follow Portland’s Stephen Green on Twitter, you’re missing out on a whole bunch of awesome information and insights and amazing founders. But his latest effort was one for the books. Throughout February, Stephen celebrated Black History Month by featuring a series of amazing black entrepreneurs in the Portland area. One for each day.

We’re lucky to have so many incredible founders in the Portland area, driven by a culture of curiosity and an attention to craft. As we come to the end of Black History Month, it seemed appropriate to highlight this effort which showcases many of the talented individuals in our midst.

For the entire list, see all of Stephen’s posts celebrating black Portland entrepreneurs for Black History Month.

