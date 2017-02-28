It’s never too early for camping season: ProductCamp Portland, March 4, 2017

There was a time when Portland was home to more camps than you could shake a stick at. Camp this. Camp that. Camp camp campity camp. And while the number of camps have thinned a bit in recent years, it’s always good to see one that’s stuck around. Like ProductCamp Portland, which takes place this weekend.

What’s ProductCamp, you ask?

ProductCamp is a user-driven “unconference” that brings together passionate product managers and marketers who are interested in collaborating to share insights, learning best practices, and networking with other top professionals in the Portland product community.

Best of all? You can propose sessions ahead of time, if you’re so inclined.

The event will be held at the Eliot Center on March 4, 2017. Tickets cost $10 which includes lunch.

For more information or to register to attend, visit ProductCamp Portland.

