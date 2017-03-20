Take time to talk about the talks: TechfestNW features a number of happy hours on Thursday

One of my favorite things about attending events—tech or otherwise—is the opportunity to discuss what I’ve heard with other attendees. To get their takes. And their perspectives. Because everyone hears something different. Even though we’re all hearing the exact same presentations. And there’s often nowhere better to have those conversations than a relaxed atmosphere. Like a hallway. Or a happy hour.

That’s why it’s nice to see TechfestNW providing plenty of time for these sorts of conversations with a variety of happy hours and activities on Thursday, after the first day of the event.

They include:

Fresh off their success with Cartoon Network, Portland Indie Game Squad brings you the best of Oregon made games. Located in one of Portland’s most popular beer halls, you get to enjoy the largest tap list in the city at Loyal Legion Beer Hall while you play (fun fact, Loyal Legion is located in the same building as the TFNW Tech Pop party- you’ll be so close!)

Sitting is the new smoking. If you’re guilty of logging a few too many hours at your desk, shake it off with a spin around the city of Portland. You’ve seen the orange bikes. It’s time to take one for a spin with a Portland expert from Biketown. This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.

Check out what coders as young as 8 can do.

Need to catch up on the work you missed today? Do it co-working style with friends, beers and snacks hosted by Centrl Office

Ruby Receptionists discuss presenting yourself in the best light while job hunting and always. Amanda Brooks and Hoda Pishvaie of 24 Seven will help polish your resumes and Linkedin profiles. Bring your resume…really. Photographer Deborah Rochford is offering FREE headshots. Get there early, this meetup is golden!

Join StackPath and PIE at Barlow 737 SW Salmon Street (kitty corner across the park from the Portland Art Museum) for drinks and light bites.

… and once all of those activities wrap, it’s time to head over to Digital Trends TechPOP.

If you haven’t purchased a ticket for TFNW yet, there’s still time to do that. Just visit TechfestNW.

