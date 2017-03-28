If you have difficulty falling asleep, perhaps my babble about the Portland startup community will help

Rick Turoczy on March 28, 2017

Any number of you have had the misfortune of being stuck in a room, listening to me babble about my opinions on the Portland startup community. It happens. And yes, you feel uncomfortable getting up and walking out. I get it. But for whatever reason, I still get invited to talk about Portland startup stuff on a regular basis. And again, for whatever reason, folks even record this sometimes.

So if you’re having a difficult time falling asleep or if you want to subject yourself to this torture. Have at it.

Here’s some Q&A from a recent event.

… and thanks to the folks at The Tech Academy for recording this.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: