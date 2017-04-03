Everything old is new again: Upcoming.org is officially back

In the early days of this blog—way way back in 2007—when we wanted to find an event or figure out what was happening, there was one place we all went: Upcoming.org. Back then, in Portland BC (Before Calagator), the site provided a unique way of figuring who was going where and what might be an interesting event. Unfortunately, Upcoming had been acquired by Yahoo! And, like many things that Yahoo! has acquired, Upcoming died.

Buck up, little camper! That’s not the end of our story. Far from it.

In a strange twist of fate, Yahoo! gave the domain back to the founder of Upcoming, Andy Baio, who lives here in Portland. And he decided he was going to bring Upcoming back to life.

And now I’m happy to report that after a great deal of effort—which included rewriting the entire service from scratch and resurrecting all of its archives—the site is back. And growing steadily.

Upcoming is a simple way to share and discover interesting events from your friends, followers, and the artists and organizations you care about. Upcoming wasn’t built for event promoters, organizers, or venues — it was built for you. Add the stuff you’re most excited about going to, recommend interesting stuff you find, and follow people with tastes like your own.

See? Sometimes these sorts of things wind up with a happy ending.

Whether you’re a former user or new to the site, it’s worth spending a few minutes figuring out what’s happening with Upcoming.

