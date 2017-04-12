Talking startups with Portland Radio Project

One of the things I love about Portland is that—in addition to all of the amazing startups—there are startups who work to help other startups. Sometimes they’re providing training. Sometimes they’re accelerators. And sometimes they’re content creators. Like the Portland Radio Project.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Angela Jackson, Wendy Kotila, Kedma Ough, and Rebecca Webb to kick off the new season of Biz503, a PRP segment focused on startups and entrepreneurs.

You can ignore me. But the other folks had some awesome things to say.

… and make sure to tune in every Friday at 1:00PM for more.

Like this: Like Loading...