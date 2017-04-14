I don’t always recommend Shark Tank, but when I do, there’s a Portland company on it

I know you’ve probably got a jam-packed Friday night. But just in case you don’t have something already planned, I wanted to give you something to do: watch a Portland company compete on Shark Tank.

Techstars Seattle alum Validated filmed the episode a while ago, but it’s airing tonight.

Last summer, our three co-founders, Tov, Ian, and Alex, had an opportunity to be on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” As entrepreneurs, we know that when opportunity knocks, you open the door — especially when you know you’ll be greeting upwards of six million people. So we flew to Los Angeles to swim with the sharks and our episode airs on Friday, April 14 at 9 PM ET/PT on ABC (check your local listings). Make sure to tune in and see what happens! A lot has changed since the taping and we will make several exciting announcements in the coming weeks. Until then, enter our Shark Tank Sweepstakes to win up to $100 in Validated credits. To celebrate Validated’s prime time splash, we’re giving 10 lucky users an AWESOME prize: free Validated credits to pay for their favorite transportation. Click here for official rules. You must reside in the United States to be eligible to win.

The show airs tonight at 9:00PM on ABC.

For more information—and to enter a little sweepstakes—visit Validated.

